India urges Pak. to repatriate fishermen

03 April 2019 01:15 IST

New Delhi also gives a list of ten civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistan jails who have completed their sentence

India on Tuesday urged Pakistan to provide consular access to fishermen and prisoners who require consular and medical supportThe Ministry of External Affairs said India had assisted Pakistan in such cases but Islamabad had not reciprocated.

“There are 385 Indian fishermen whose nationality has been conveyed to Pakistan and who have been languishing in Pakistan jails. . It is requested that urgent and concrete steps be taken to repatriate them to India at the earliest, along with their boats,” the MEA said in the note.

India also gave a list of ten civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistan jails who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed for immediate release. The note also makes special mention of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, as one of the civilian prisoners in Pakistan custody and demanded consular access to him and four others.

“The Government of India has been consistently raising with Pakistan its concern regarding missing Indian defence personnel, including PoWs, believed to be in Pakistan’s custody,” said the note which carried a list of missing Indian defence personnel in Pakistan custody.

India also asked for grant of Pakistan visas to medical teams to enable them visit its nationals in Pakistan jails and urged Islamabad to return fishing boats in its custody.