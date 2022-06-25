India, U.K. to set joint Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Foreign Secretary of U.K. Elizabeth Truss during his visit to Rwanda. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 25, 2022 23:13 IST

In order to strengthen the values of the Commonwealth, India and the United Kingdom on Saturday announced a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy.

The academy will "equip young diplomats with expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said

A joint statement issued by Ms. Truss and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the India-U.K. Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme will be hosted in New Delhi and the programme will cater to young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States.

“They underlined the U.K. and India’s commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States,” the joint statement said.

Mr. Jaishankar and Ms. Truss held a meeting at Kigali, Rwanda, where the heads of the Commonwealth countries met this week to discuss human rights, the Ukraine crisis and the post-pandemic recovery.