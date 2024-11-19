 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, U.K. to re-launch trade talks in new year: Starmer

India and the U.K. have concluded most of the 26 chapters under discussion but talks have dragged on with over 14 rounds of trade talks which have outlasted two U.K. Prime Ministers

Published - November 19, 2024 06:55 am IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India and the UK have decided to re-launch discussions to concluded a ‘free trade’ deal in the new year, following the election of a new Labour government in the U.K. The announcement of the imminent resumption of talks, which began in 2022 during the Boris Johnson Conservative government, was announced by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio de Janeiro, on the fringes of the G20 Summit.

India committed to Free Trade Agreement with the U.K., says Modi

“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” Mr. Starmer said. Bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at £42 billion (USD 53.2 billion) in the twelve months to June 2024, according to official UK data.

India and the U.K. have concluded most of the 26 chapters under discussion but talks have dragged on with over 14 rounds of trade talks which have outlasted two U.K. Prime Ministers (Mr. Johnson and Rishi Sunak). The last round of talks was held in March, after which India - and then the U.K. - went to the polls.

Visas not first priority for India in FTA with U.K.: High Commissioner Doraiswami

“India is the fifth largest economy in the world and a vital trading partner for the UK. We believe there is a good deal to be done here that works for both nations,” said U.K. Business and Trade Secretary Johnathan Reynolds.

The U.K. is seeking to deepen cooperation in areas education, security, technology and climate change, Downing Street said in a statement.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:55 am IST

Related Topics

United Kingdom / trade agreements / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.