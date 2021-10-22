India, U.K. have agreed to strengthen climate initiatives, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi

The U.K. will host the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from October 31 to November 12

India and the U.K. have agreed to strengthen climate initiatives and further their green partnership, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

At a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) led by Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Mr. Yadav said India will support the U.K. COP Presidency.

"Had an engaging bilateral with the U.K. delegation led by Foreign Minister Liz Truss. Both sides agreed to strengthen climate initiatives and further our green partnership. Assured India's support for U.K. COP Presidency, wishing COP26 would be the COP of action and implementation," the Minister tweeted after the meeting.

The U.K. will host the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

COP26 holds significance this year as it is expected to discuss the status of the climate finance promises made by the developed nations to the developing nations.

India has time and again maintained that it is suffering because of the mistakes of others and is not responsible for climate change.

It has also reiterated that the countries responsible for climate change should finance what they have committed to and make technology available at an affordable cost.

Under the Copenhagen Accord, the developed countries committed to a goal of mobilising $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the developing countries mitigate climate change.

Under the Paris Agreement, India has three quantifiable nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which include lowering the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35% compared to the 2005 levels by 2030, increasing the cumulative electricity generation from fossil-free energy sources to 40% by 2030 and creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to three billion tons through additional forest and tree cover.