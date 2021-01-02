India-U.K. flights to restart from Jan. 6, U.K.-India services from Jan. 8: Hardeep Singh Puri

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to New Delhi would resume from January 8 onwards.

“Resumption of flights between India & U.K.: India to U.K. from 6 Jan 2021. U.K. to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & U.K. carriers,” Mr. Puri said on Twitter.

“This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Puri had announced on January 1 that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the U.K. when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.

