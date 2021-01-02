India-U.K. flights to restart from Jan. 6, U.K.-India services from Jan. 8: Hardeep Singh Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to New Delhi would resume from January 8 onwards.
“Resumption of flights between India & U.K.: India to U.K. from 6 Jan 2021. U.K. to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & U.K. carriers,” Mr. Puri said on Twitter.
“This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review,” he added.
Earlier, Mr. Puri had announced on January 1 that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the U.K. when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.
India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the U.K.
