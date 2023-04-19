India-U.K. discussing MoU for training, cooperation on electric propulsion: U.K. CDS Radakin

April 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The U.K. is keen to help India in its quest to develop maritime electric-propulsion technology for its future warships and both sides have held two rounds of discussions to discuss how the cooperation can be taken forward, according to the U.K.’s top military officer. The two sides are also discussing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for military training, said Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of U.K., who is on a three-day visit to India which concluded on April 19.

His visit is the latest in a series of high-level visits from the U.K. and continuing military-to-military engagements between the two countries.

Also Read: ‘Navy looking at electric propulsion to cut down on fossil fuels’

“One of the topics under debate at the moment is a training memorandum of understanding which would allow the U.K. and Indian forces to have this training ethos and basis for us to come together in the future. And that’s across all domains, land, air, and maritime,” Adm. Radakin said speaking to a select group of journalists.

“And then the final piece is the other domains in terms of space and cyber. The U.K. is proud of being a joint force where maritime air and land work together we’re looking to more strongly include space and cyber domains.”

Giving an overview of the conversation during his visit, the visiting Admiral, referring to defence industry cooperation and India’s Make in India effort, talked about how the U.K. contributed to it. “There are lots of ways and they’re exciting ways. The sharing of maritime electric propulsion. We’ve been on that journey for 20 years, so can we help India to accelerate and know everything that we’ve learned over the last 20 years? We are doing that. Various working groups have come to India we’ve had a working group in U.K.,” he stated.

“Further, on the ongoing discussions on jet engine capabilities, we’re talking about something incredibly exciting where the prospect of having Indian engines in Indian jets assisted by U.K. technology, which is at the very leading edge of the world in terms of jet engines,” Adm. Radakin said.

“So that’s what’s going on and it’s an opportunity to discuss all of those with the Indian military hierarchy and the Defence Secretary,” he said summing the conversations during his visit.

Elaborating on electric propulsion, he said that U.K. would claim to be one of the world’s leaders in terms of maritime electric propulsion, a journey of at least 20 years. “And the relationship that we have with India means that India doesn’t have to go through a 20-year journey. We can accelerate India to where we are today. And that’s what we’re doing,” the Admiral said terming it exciting and also as a reflection of how strong the relationship is. This also fits into the Make in India approach,” he stressed.

During DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, defence industry organisations from India and the U.K. announced the creation of a new Defence Industry Joint Working Group supported by the U.K. government. Further, the two countries established an Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership to establish a partnership between the Navies for the development of electric propulsion capability for India.

Earlier, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and U.K.’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory finalised the Letter of Arrangement for future cooperation.

In recent weeks, HMS Lancaster visited Kochi for Exercise Konkan, while five Mirage 2000 fighters of the Indian Air Force were in U.K. for multilateral Exercise Cobra Warrior. Later this month, Indian Army personnel will be in U.K. to take part in bilateral Exercise Ajeya Warrior. Also, earlier this month, HMS Tamar while concluding its patrol in the Indian Ocean made port calls at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam.

The visit of the CDS also coincides with the visit of the Chief of Royal Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.