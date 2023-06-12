India, UAE working together on value addition in gold, gold products

June 12, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

India and the UAE are looking at ways to increase trade in value-added gold and gold products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on June 12.

A decision in this regard would be announced in due course, he said.

He said that the UAE is one of the major suppliers of gold to India after Switzerland, and New Delhi would like to encourage that trade even further with the UAE.

India has given certain duty concessions on the import of gold from the UAE under a free trade agreement.

There were certain issues with regard to operationalising those concessions which have been sorted out now, he said.

The trade pact, officially dubbed as CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) is in force since May 1 last year.

India has agreed to concessional import duties on gold imports of up to 200 tonnes per year. The import duty in general on gold is 15%.

Now this year, India hopes the UAE exporters would be able to ship the specified quantity of gold under the agreement so that the duty benefit can be enjoyed by the Indian gold jewellery sector.

The UAE is a major destination for India's gems and jewellery.

"We are also looking at other ways to expand and engage our partnership on processing and working together on value addition in gold and gold products, which we will announce in due course," he told reporters in New Delhi.

On the India-UAE trade agreement, Anil Talreja, Partner, Deloitte India, said that medical tourism, real estate, trading in commodities, and services sector continue to occupy a large share of the pie in terms of overall businesses between organizations existing in each of these countries.