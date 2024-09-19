India took a policy stand not to supply arms, shells to Israel: Defence sources

In the initial days of the Gaza offensive, Israel required artillery shells but India took a “policy decision” not to supply them, according to defence sources, who also stated that India is “firmly neutral” between Russia and Ukraine and has taken a stand to “not supply kinetic equipment” to either of them.

“In the initial days of their Gaza offensive, they needed artillery shells, 155mm and 105mm; but we took a policy decision not to supply them. Israel itself is unable to honour its commitments. What they are supposed to supply, they are using it for themselves,” a defence source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity, while stressing that “there is very little that really goes from India.”

This also highlights India’s vulnerabilities due to its extreme dependency on defence imports. Deliveries of systems, spares, supplies and ammunition have suffered delays from Russia as well. “There are very little defence exports to Israel from India. It is India which is dependent on Israel for defence supplies, deliveries of some have been impacted due to their own requirements following the current situation,” the source stressed.

Some Israeli companies have joint ventures with Indian companies under which some parts and components are made or systems assembled in India which go back to the parent company.

“At the time of the outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, in February 2022, there were not much supplies going from India, as at that time our defence industry wasn’t primed much, especially for ammunition,” the source stated.

Several inquiries

“After the war began, there have been several inquiries from countries around them and aligned either with Russia or Ukraine who were looking to re-route stuff but the Defence Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been clear that we will not get embroiled in the war,” the source stressed. “We have relations with both of them and need both of them,” another source in the know said.

Responding to queries on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed reports “speculative and misleading” and said there were no violations by India.

“India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual use items,” the spokesperson said. “India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end user obligations and certifications,” Mr. Jaiswal added.

Clearances pending

The Government of India has been very careful in ensuring that none of its equipment reaches any country that may re-export them, the first source reiterated. Elaborating, the source said some countries which were far from the two countries looked to procure from India and send it to either Ukraine and Russia, that too was detected in advance. It was taken up with them and were stopped. “We have been very careful in giving permissions; many export clearances have been pending for that reason.”

Acknowledging that some equipment procured by countries before the war may have been later sent to Ukraine, which cannot be ascertained, the source said, “If one odd country has deviated from the end-user agreement, there isn’t much to do. It may have consequences later.” The total supplies don’t amount to even $500 mn and India’s ammunition exports are minimal.

India finds itself in a tough situation over the war in Ukraine, with its traditional friend and defence supplier Russia on one side, while it has significantly deepened partnership with the U.S. for its military modernisation in the last two decades.

In terms of joint ventures (JVs), Adani Aerospace and Defence in partnership with Elbit Systems - Adani Elbit UAV Complex manufactures the complete carbon composite aero-structures for Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 in Hyderabad. Adani also has a joint venture for small arms which are widely used by the Indian military.

There is very little export to Israel in terms of arms exports, one of the sources cited above said. Even in the JV, much of it is coming back after testing as they have not set up testing facilities here, the official stated. While Israeli small arms are widely used in India, the Hermes UAVs were initially all sent back to the parent company. Last year, the Army and Navy placed orders for two Hermes-900s each under emergency procurement last year.

