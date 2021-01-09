India to commence COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan 16

India will commence its coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, 2021, after the forthcoming harvest festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, among others, sources in Union Health Ministry has said.
Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, which is estimated to be around three crore people. This will be followed by those above 50 years of age, and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities. An estimated 27 crore people fall under this category.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas said India was ready to save humanity by providing doses of the two Indian-manufactured vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use, Covishield and Covaxin, to the rest of the world.
The Centre has started a new COVID platform to track particulars of potential vaccine beneficiaries and also issue electronic certificates to them.
An Operational Guidelines for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine was issued by the Ministry on December 20 and States began conducting dry run from January 2.
