India to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic firms: Rajnath

February 15, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The decision will mean setting aside of around ₹1,00,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers

PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24 | Photo Credit: PTI

In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24.

The decision will mean setting aside of around ₹1,00,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said.

Mr. Singh made the announcement at an event where several agreements and technology transfer agreements were firmed up among large number of defence companies which participated in Aero India 2023.

"It is a very significant decision which will further strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector," Singh said.

He also said that Aero India 2023 has shown that the Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence companies.

The MoUs and technology transfer agreements signed during Aero India will facilitate a new beginning for defence manufacturing in India, he said.

A new chapter in India's aerospace sector has begun today, he said referring to the agreements.

