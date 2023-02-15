HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic firms: Rajnath

The decision will mean setting aside of around ₹1,00,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers

February 15, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24 | Photo Credit: PTI

In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the government will spend 75% of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24.

The decision will mean setting aside of around ₹1,00,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said.

Mr. Singh made the announcement at an event where several agreements and technology transfer agreements were firmed up among large number of defence companies which participated in Aero India 2023.

"It is a very significant decision which will further strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector," Singh said.

He also said that Aero India 2023 has shown that the Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence companies.

The MoUs and technology transfer agreements signed during Aero India will facilitate a new beginning for defence manufacturing in India, he said.

A new chapter in India's aerospace sector has begun today, he said referring to the agreements.

Related Topics

defence / defence equipment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.