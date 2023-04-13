India to set up mentorship platform for women of G-20 nations

April 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India will take the lead in setting up a global mentorship platform for G-20 countries to promote women’s leadership at all levels, by facilitating knowledge-exchange among women through an e-platform.

The portal would be hosted on the women’s empowerment platform of the NITI Ayog.

The matter was discussed at the second working group meeting on women’s empowerment held at Thiruvananthapuram last week. It was attended by 18 countries including the U.S.A., Japan, South Africa, Turkey, Italy, and France. International organisations like the UN Women, the World Bank, the IMF, the UNICEF, the World Trade Organisation and the ILO, were also present.

The e-platform would serve as a global mentoring and capacity-building portal that facilitates structured knowledge-exchange among women mentees and mentors of G-20 nations, a statement from the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

Accelerated success

“Through the mentorship, networking, knowledge-sharing, capacity building and best practices provided through this platform, women entrepreneurs across small, medium and large enterprises as well as grassroots leaders would achieve accelerated success,” the statement said.

It would also be an aggregator of existing subject-specific mentorship portals targeting areas such as STEM, business leadership and entrepreneurship.

The gender divide in digital skills, as well as education and skilling which have affected women’s ability to succeed across areas, was also discussed at the meet. It noted that the gap was particularly large in the case of STEM— which is the field with the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs apart from entrepreneurial opportunities.

The G-20 empowerment group also discussed the most substantial barriers faced by women entrepreneurs, which are availability of credit and market access.

It proposed sustainable gender-inclusive financial models such as pooled credit funds, credit guarantees, and encouraging gender-responsive procurement in government and the private sector through a “proudly owned by women” seal amongst others. This was aimed at creating a vibrant ecosystem of women entrepreneurs.