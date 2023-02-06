ADVERTISEMENT

India to send disaster relief teams to quake-hit Turkey

February 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Apart from the special NDRF teams, medical teams consisting of doctors and paramedics with medical supplies are also ‘being readied’ to help quake-hit Turkey

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed that India will provide “all possible assistance” to Turkey to deal with the devastating earthquake that hit the country early on February 6. The decision to help Turkey was taken in a meeting led by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister which was attended by the Cabinet Secretary and representatives of relevant Ministries.

Also read: Turkey earthquake updates on Feb. 6, 2023

The meeting decided to send search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical professionals “immediately”.

Accordingly, two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and medical personnel have been prepared to be deployed in the disaster-affected Turkish area. Apart from the special NDRF teams, medical teams consisting of doctors and paramedics with medical supplies are also “being readied”.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that “relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the government of Republic of Turkey and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

earthquake / Turkey

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US