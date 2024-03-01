India to see warmer start to summer this year: IMD

March 01, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

India is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1.

More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka — and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

Also read | Kerala mulls heat clinics as mercury soars above normal

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117% of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

ADVERTISEMENT

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions — the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean — will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

La Nina conditions — generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India — are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.