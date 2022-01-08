India to resume export of mangoes to the U.S.

NEW DELHI:

08 January 2022 12:47 IST

India to open up for cherries and alfalfa hay from the U.S.

After more than two years, India to start export of mangoes to the United States under a new framework agreement signed between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (DAC&FW) of India.

India did not export mangoes to the U.S. during the previous two and half years as the U.S. phytosanitary inspectors did not visit during 2020 and 2021. The new agreement also covers pomegranate and both the items will begin arriving in the U.S. from India starting from February.

“Mango and pomegranate exports will start from January-February 2022 and pomegranate arils exports from April 2022,” declared a press statement from the government. Under this agreement, India will begin importing alfalfa hay and cherries from the U.S. from April this year.

The development comes months after the 12th India-USA TPF (Trade Policy Forum) meeting held on November 23, 2021 which paved the way for the latest framework agreement. A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting had announced that both sides would fast track the phytosanitary work necessary for export of mangoes and pomegranate arils to the U.S. and for cherries and alfalfa animal feed from the U.S. to India.