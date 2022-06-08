India to raise social security of workers abroad at ILO conference

The Hindu Bureau June 08, 2022 18:46 IST

The conference is the first one to be held in person in Geneva since the COVID-19 pandemic

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The conference is the first one to be held in person in Geneva since the COVID-19 pandemic

Social security concerns of Indians working abroad would be among the issues raised by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav at the ongoing International Labour Organization’s (ILO) International Labour Conference (ILC), Ministry sources said on Wednesday. Mr. Yadav would participate in the ILC on Thursday, while delegations from the Ministry and trade unions have been attending the various sessions that started on May 27 and will go on till Saturday. A top functionary of the Ministry said “migration should not be trafficking” and that social security of Indians working abroad should be ensured. India has already signed social security agreements with 20 countries or provinces starting in 2009, with all but one already operational, according to Ministry sources. Bi-laterals of Mr. Yadav with Canada and Morocco were also scheduled, they said. The conference, the first one to be held in person in Geneva since the COVID-19 pandemic, has focused on the future of work in a post-COVID world. Discussions on “fair globalisation” and standards for apprenticeships are on the agenda.



Our code of editorial values