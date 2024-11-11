 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to push for accountability, fair financing, green credit at COP29: delegates

The 29th session of the climate change conference of parties (COP29) is being held from November 11-22 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan Baku

Published - November 11, 2024 07:10 pm IST

PTI

India’s approach at COP29 focuses on accountability, green credit, fair financing, and incremental goals for its developing economy, multiple delegates said on Monday (November 11, 2024) as the latest edition of the world's most important meeting on climate change kickstarted in Baku.

The 29th session of the climate change conference of parties (COP29) is being held from November 11-22 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

While moderate in terms of attendance and scale, India's primary priorities at the conference are expected to include holding developed nations accountable for climate finance, enhancing resilience for vulnerable communities, and advancing an equitable energy transition, a delegate said.

Another focus area for India would be to promote green credit and the LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment) philosophy towards sustainability, another delegate said.

A member of the delegation said that India’s COP29 strategy is expected to challenge developed nations on the gaps in fulfilling climate pledges and drive conversations toward more transparent, reliable climate finance.

In a departure from past conferences, India will not host a pavilion at COP29.

This absence comes as India balances its role as a developing nation with rising energy demands and a focus on economic growth, particularly as the world looks to emerging economies for leadership in reducing emissions.

At the opening of the COP29 session here, the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell delivered a rallying call to global leaders, emphasising the urgency of coordinated action on climate change.

Mr. Stiell's address highlighted that despite incremental progress, COP remains the sole forum for addressing the escalating climate crisis globally.

"This United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process is the only place we have to address the rampant climate crisis, and to credibly hold each other to account to act on it," he said, underscoring the critical nature of these negotiations. He pointed out that without the framework of the UN’s climate agreements, humanity could be on a trajectory toward a catastrophic five degrees of warming.

The Indian delegation at the conference will be led by MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh as Leader of Delegation, Leena Nandan (Secretary) as Deputy Leader of Delegation, Naresh Pal Gangwar (Additional Secretary) as Lead Negotiator; and, Neelesh Sah (Joint Secretary) as Deputy Lead Negotiator.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is not attending the conference.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

India / World / climate change (politics)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.