India to provide additional funding of LKR 23 million for training of Sri Lankan military

Acting Indian High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey conveyed this to Sri Lanka when he met a senior local military delegation in Colombo

October 28, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Colombo

PTI

India will provide additional funding of LKR 23 million (around Rs 58,75,900) for the training of Sri Lankan Armed Forces, the Indian High Commission here has said.

This was conveyed to Sri Lanka by the acting Indian High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey when he met a senior local military delegation here on Friday.

"Army Delegation led by Maj Gen Chandana Wickramasinghe met Acting HC @DrSatyanjal to discuss the conduct of upcoming Exercise Mitra Shakti, a bilateral exercise between the Armies and Air Forces of India and Sri Lanka," the Indian mission posted on X.

"Additional funding of LKR 23 million for training of Sri Lankan Armed Forces announced by India," it said, without giving more details.

The Sri Lankan side conveyed its gratitude to India for the capacity-building support extended to the Sri Lankan armed forces and was looking forward to increased engagements, a release said.

