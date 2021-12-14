National

India to produce 5 billion doses of vaccines next year: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India plans to produce 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year.

“We have been exporting in the past, we continue to export and we have offered to all the countries in the world that we will be willing to supply as many vaccines as other countries would require to ensure equitable availability at affordable prices for vaccines for all the countries in the world,” Mr. Goyal said at the CII Partnership Summit 2021 being held virtually.


Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 4:26:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-to-produce-5-billion-doses-of-vaccines-next-year-piyush-goyal/article37948710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

