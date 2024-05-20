India to participate in G-7, Ukraine peace summits: PM Modi

India will participate in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while referring to invitations to him to attend the G-7 meeting and the Ukraine peace summit next month.

In an interview to PTI, the Prime Minister said India will "resonate the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the global discourse and advance the vision for human centric development and a prosperous and peaceful world.

"The level of participation will be the factor of timing, logistics and parallel commitments," Mr. Modi said in response to a question on whether he will be attending the two multilateral gatherings.

Italy is hosting the G-7 Summit meeting from June 13-15, while the Ukraine peace summit will be held in Switzerland from June 15-16.

Mr. Modi said the invitations extended to India to attend the summits were an acknowledgment of its significance and contribution to international affairs.

"These reflect the robust global engagement that we have in keeping with our philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," the Prime Minister said.

"India will be participating in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development," Mr. Modi said.