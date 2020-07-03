India to operate 9 more flights to evacuate stranded citizens from UAE

Dubai

03 July 2020 16:31 IST

Air India Express will operate these flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to south Indian cities from Sharjah

India will operate nine more flights on Friday to evacuate its citizens stranded in the UAE due to the travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air India Express will operate these flights as part of the Vande Bharat Mission to south Indian cities from Sharjah, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

All Indian nationals are advised to take note of direct sale of Air India Express flights from Sharjah. Following flights will be opened for sale effective 4pm UAE Time on July 3. “Make sure to book your tickets once the sale is live,” the mission announced on Twitter.

The flights scheduled to operate from July 9 to 14 are flying to Madurai, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi and Hyderabad, the Gulf News reported.

Indian nationals registered with the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or the Consulate-General of India in Dubai, fulfilling the required entry conditions can book through Air India Express booking offices or online on www.airindiaexpress.in or through authorised travel agents in the UAE, the statement with the flight details posted on Twitter said.

Mentioning of correct passport number and contact number is important. Otherwise tickets can be cancelled or boarding pass may be denied, the Indian Consulate said.

While 75% of tickets are open for sale, 25% are reserved for those with emergency cases handled by the missions, the report said.

“Over 1,25,000 Indians have already been safely repatriated home from #UAE since 7th May. We will continue the #VandeBharatMission till all those who want to go back are covered. Thank you all our partners,” Indian Embassy in the UAE said in a tweet on Wednesday.