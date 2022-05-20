India to introduce “made in India” skin test for TB

It will benefit high burden countries as well

India will introduce a newly approved “made in India” TB infection skin test called ‘c-TB’, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, adding that this cost-effective tool will be of immense benefit to other high burden countries as well.

He also informed that a new initiative, “Adopt people with TB” will be launched this year, based on Indian values of collectivism, which will call upon corporates, industries, organisations, political parties and individuals to come forward and adopt TB-infected people and family and provide them with nutritional and social support.

“We are also actively involving elected representatives in India including — Members of Parliament, Legislative Assemblies in the States, members of urban local bodies and panchayat representatives at the grassroot level in raising awareness and advocating for TB across the country”, the Dr. Mandaviya stated.