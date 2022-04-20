India to introduce AYUSH mark for traditional medicine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Director General of World health organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth (left) during the ‘Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit’, at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 20, 2022 14:12 IST

The Prime Mnister was speaking after inaugurating the 3-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 12, 2022, said India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognise traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country.

The Prime Minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment.

AYUSH is the acronym for alternate systems of medicine — Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy — and a separate ministry of AYUSH was formed by the BJP government to promote these systems.

Mr. Modi was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to the people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products,” Mr. Modi said.