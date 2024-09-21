GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India to host World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit early next year

Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that it would be the first-ever global summit covering the entire gamut of media and entertainment industry

Published - September 21, 2024 03:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: X/@PIBHyderabad

The Union government will host the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from February 5 to 9, 2025, to bolster the country’s media and entertainment industry and extend its global influence.

Speaking at a roadshow to promote WAVES at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that it would be the first-ever global summit covering the entire gamut of media and entertainment industry.

Mr. Jaju said WAVES aimed to be a premier forum, fostering dialogue, trade collaboration and innovation within the evolving industry landscape. The summit will convene industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, attract trade to India, and shape the sector’s future.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics & Communications, of Telangana government said the State had a curated ecosystem to promote innovations in this sector and would be glad to take it to the national level.

Earlier in the day, the I&B Secretary met the film associations and the industry leaders of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. In the meeting organised by the CBFC regional office of Hyderabad, he promised strict implementation of punitive measures against piracy. He also assured government support to the gaming industry stakeholders.

