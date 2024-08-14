India to host third Voice of Global South Summit

India will host the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format on August 17 with a view to pitch for a sustainable future for the developing countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summit is expected to act as a platform to expand discussions held in the previous meets on a range of complex challenges such as conflicts, food and energy security crises and climate change — all of which affect the Global South.

The previous editions of the summit saw the participation of over 100 countries from the Global South.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India will host the third Voice of Global South Summit on August 17," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said noting that the theme of the summit will be "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future".

"This unique initiative began as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," it said.

The third edition of the summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At the summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain," the MEA said in a statement.

India hosted the first Voice of Global South Summit on January 12 and 13, 2023. The second edition was held on November 17, 2023. Both the summits were held in virtual format.

The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two summits were reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 summit under India's presidency last year, including in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

"Similar to the previous two summits, the third Voice of Global South Summit will be held in a virtual format and is structured into Leaders' Session and ministerial sessions," the MEA said.

It said the inaugural session would be held at the heads of state/government level and hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.