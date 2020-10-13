India to host meeting of Law Ministers of SCO member-states

The virtual meeting will be attended by Ministers from China, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will host the Seventh Meeting of Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 16, a statement from the Law Ministry said on Monday.

The virtual meeting will be attended by Law and Justice Ministers from China, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic.

In the backdrop of growing hostility with China and Pakistan, their participation assumes significance.

“In the Seventh Meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO, member-states shall further deliberate on areas of cooperation, creating favourable conditions for resolving disputes and implementation of the Action Plan of the Working Groups of Experts on Forensic Activities and Legal Services. A Joint Statement following the results of the Seventh Session of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO member-states shall be signed,” the Law Ministry release said.

Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, will host the second meeting of the Experts Working Group on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The Experts Working Group will discuss and share their experiences, best practices and the novel steps taken by them for creating conducive environment for promoting resolution of disputes and other related activities of the Ministries of [Law and] Justice including legal services and forensic activities,” said the release.

Following the meeting of the Law and Justice Ministers of the SCO members, there will be a First Expert Group Preparatory Meeting through video-conferencing on October 17 and 18.