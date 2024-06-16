India to host its first multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in August

The Indian Air Force’s first multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti-2024, will be held in August, and is likely to see the participation of ten countries, in addition to a few others acting as observers.

“Enriched with the Red Flag exercise experience, the IAF keenly looks forward to hosting the participating contingents from other countries during Tarang Shakti-2024, which is the first ever Indian multinational air exercise to be held later this year,” the IAF said on Sunday in a statement on the just concluded Red Flag exercise hosted by the U.S. Air Force.

The plan is to invite friendly foreign countries with whom the IAF interacts regularly and has a certain degree of interoperability, officials said. Tarang Shakti was earlier planned to be held at the end of 2023, but got deferred.

Two phases

The exercise is now scheduled to be held in two phases. The first will be held in southern India in the first two weeks of August and the second will be in the western sector from the end of August to mid-September, officials said. Some countries will participate in both phases, while others will join one of the two phases, it has been learnt.

Among the countries sending contingents are Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Germany will deploy fighter jets and also an A-400M transport aircraft, as reported by The Hindu earlier. The A-400M aircraft will be on showcase for the IAF, given that it is a contender for the open tender for medium transport aircraft.

Simulating air combat

The Red Flag exercise, hosted by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) from June 4 to 14, concluded at the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. This was the second edition of Red Flag this year; the exercise is hosted four times a year by the USAF. Apart from the IAF, this edition saw the participation of the Singapore Air Force, the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and the German Luftwaffe.

The IAF deployed eight Rafale fighters, a first at Red Flag, supported by IL-78 mid-air refuellers for the transatlantic ferry, as well as C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

Red Flag is an air combat exercise conducted with multiple scenarios designed to provide realistic combat settings. A demarcation of forces is done to simulate the desired environment, with the Red Force simulating air defence elements, and the Blue Force simulating offensive composite elements, the IAF explained. In this edition, the Red Force was mainly made up of the USAF Aggressor Squadron, flying F-16 and F-15 aircraft.

Interoperability insights

Indian Rafales operated alongside the Singapore and U.S. F-16s and F-15s, and USAF A-10 aircraft. “The missions included beyond visual range combat exercises as a part of large force engagements, in offensive counter air and air defence roles. The IAF crew were actively involved in mission planning and also assumed the role of mission leaders for designated missions during the exercise,” the IAF said. Over 100 sorties were flown as the maintenance crew ensured serviceability of all aircraft despite challenging weather and near zero temperatures.

“Key takeaways from the exercise included insight on interoperability with international partners and a collaborative understanding of employment philosophy in a multinational environment,” the IAF said. It added that the experience of ferrying long distances, while undertaking air-to-air refuelling enroute, was both an enriching and thrilling takeaway, especially for the younger crew.

On the return journey, the contingent is planned to split enroute, along with the refuellers and transport aircraft, and participate in exercises with the air forces of Greece and Egypt, before landing back in India on June 24, the statement added.

