India to host global conference of cooperatives for the first time

India is all set to host the global conference of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) next week in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025’ at the conference on Monday, November 25, 2024.

First time in the 130-year-long history of the ICA, the premier body for global cooperative movement, with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India. The event is scheduled to be held from November 25 to 30.

Addressing a press conference, Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani informed that around 3,000 delegates were expected to attend the event and out of that 1,000 would be delegates from foreign countries.

Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica will also attend the event as esteemed guests.

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will attend the event on November 25. He will chair the inaugural session of the Global Cooperative Conference as Chief Guest.

Will Pakistan participate?

Asked if Pakistan is participating in the event, the Secretary said, “More than 100 countries are participating. We have received request from many countries for participation. There are approvals and protocols required for some countries. The protocols are being followed by the Ministry of External Affairs regarding allowing representatives from such countries to participate in the event.”

Of all cooperatives globally, Bhutani said, 25% were in India. The event would give an opportunity to showcase might of Indian cooperatives, he added. There are eight lakh cooperatives in India.

IFFCO Managing Director U.S. Awasthi said the event would be carbon neutral and 10,000 peepal trees had been planted across the country. Only vegetarian food would be served with no liquor, he added.

He said the theme of the event would be ‘Cooperatives Build Prosperity of All’, and the subthemes would be – Enabling Policy and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems; Nurturing Purposeful Leadership to Create Prosperity for All; Reaffirming The Cooperative Identity; Shaping the Future: Towards Realizing Prosperity for all in 21st Century.

