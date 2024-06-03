GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India to host global airlines in 2025

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers takes charge of the Chair of the IATA Board of Governors

Updated - June 03, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 03:22 pm IST - DUBAI

Jagriti Chandra
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers will take charge as the 82nd Chair of the IATA after the conclusion of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers will take charge as the 82nd Chair of the IATA after the conclusion of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will host next year’s annual gathering of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents over 330 airlines worldwide.

Next year’s AGM will be the third time that the world’s airline leaders gather in India. The country has hosted the AGM in 1983 and 1958.

The IATA also announced that IndiGo’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, has taken charge of the Chair of the IATA Board of Governors (BoG). His one-year term begins at the conclusion of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 June.

Mr. Elbers is the 82nd Chair of the IATA BoG. He served earlier on the BoG between 2016 and 2022 as KLM’s President and CEO and was reappointed to the Board in 2022 shortly after he became IndiGo’s CEO. He succeeds RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo who will continue to serve on the BoG.

“Adhering to IATA’s legacy of aviation as a force for good, we will continue in our focus of highlighting the benefits of aviation in building connections, augmenting trade, tourism and mobility—benefits also so visible in India,” Mr. Elbers said.

(The journalist in Dubai at the invitation of the IATA)

