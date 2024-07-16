ADVERTISEMENT

India to host 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial conference on civil aviation

Published - July 16, 2024 04:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

As many as 39 Member States of UN aviation safety body International Civil Aviation Organisation fall in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to participate

Jagriti Chandra

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addresses the Curtain Raiser for the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation 2024, in New Delhi on July 15. | Photo Credit: ANI

India will host the second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on civil aviation on September 11 and 12.

The first conference was organised in February 2018 in Beijing.

As many as 39 Member States of U.N. aviation safety body International Civil Aviation Organisation fall in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to participate.

“This region recorded the 33.41% of the global departures, which is the highest among all the regions in the world and it is indeed opportune that the second ministerial conference to consolidate Asia Pacific regional collaboration and co-operation to craft a futuristic vision in the region including a culture of innovation and a culture of safety is being held here,” Director General, DGCA, Vikram Dev Dutt said at the curtain raiser event held here.

The President of ICAO Council Salvatorre Sciacchitano said that India was among the fastest growing markets in the world .

“We are expecting 4.5 billion passengers this year, which will growth to 11.5 billion passengers in 2050. Asia Pacific is a beacon of this growth with India shining as one of the fastest growing markets globally. This conference will be an opportunity to harness the potential of that growth building upon the foundation of regional collaboration forged through the Beijing Declaration in 2018. Together we will advance to make aviation travel sustainable, resilient and truly responsive to the evolving needs of our interconnected world,” he said.

