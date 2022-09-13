India to hold G20 summit in September 2023

Bangladesh, the only South Asian neighbour to be in the list of “guest countries” for G20 summit

Kallol Bhattacherjee NEW DELHI
September 13, 2022 16:16 IST

During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

NEW DELHI India will hold over 200 G-20-related meetings across the country during its presidency of the grouping that will begin on December 1, 2022 and continue till November 30, 2023. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023, and Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE will be the “guest countries” at the event, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on September 13.

“India is currently part of the G20 Troika [current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies] comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

The announcement said the priorities of the upcoming summit are being “firmed up” and said discussion among all the member countries will include issues related to “women’s empowerment, digital public infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, culture, tourism, climate financing, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, fight against economic crime and multilateral reforms”.

A major challenge of the G20 session in India will involve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine which has vitiated relation between Russia and the industrialised nations of the West most of which are members of the G20 which represents 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, U.K., U.S.A. and the European Union (EU).

