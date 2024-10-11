India to help ASEAN nations explore linking payment systems

India will share its knowledge and experiences in using digital public infrastructure (DPI) such as Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the ASEAN nations and explore collaboration to address diverse challenges in education, healthcare, agriculture and climate change.

In the joint statement issued on Thursday after the 21st India-ASEAN summit, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two sides declared that they would explore collaboration of cross-border linkages between payment systems in ASEAN and India through digital solutions.

The two sides issued a joint statement on strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the region.

It reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, and other lawful uses of the seas, including unimpeded lawful maritime commerce and to promote peaceful resolutions of disputes.

“The two joint statements we have adopted to strengthen digital transformation and our comprehensive strategic partnership will lay the groundwork for our collaboration in future,” Mr. Modi said in his closing remarks at the summit attended by leaders of the 10 ASEAN member nations.

The India-ASEAN summit is taking place at a time when the region is witnessing tensions between the Philippines and China over maritime rights in the South China Sea and the crisis in Myanmar, where ethnic groups are battling the military regime.

India and ASEAN nations agreed to explore partnerships between national agencies for fintech innovations and support digital solutions, including digital financial solutions. The two sides said they intend to expand cyber security cooperation to support the digital economy.

The two sides agreed to support collaboration in the development of necessary knowledge, skills, infrastructure, risk management frameworks and policies to effectively and responsibly leverage AI technologies and applications to harness the potential of AI advancements.

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Modi meets Japan, New Zealand PMs

Mr. Modi held a meeting with the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different areas, including infrastructure, connectivity and defence. Separately, Prime Minister Modi met his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon.

“Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I’m happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan’s PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed,” Modi said in a post on X.

“PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held excellent talks on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN Summit in Lao PDR. They deliberated on ways to strengthen the ties in a host of sectors, including technology, trade, defence and people-to-people linkages,” Mr. Modi’s office said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“Boosting Japan-India ties, Strengthening Act East policy. PM @narendramodi and PM @shigeruishiba of Japan held fruitful talks today, on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. Discussions focused on deepening partnership in technology, trade, defence and security, cultural and P2P exchanges,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, infrastructure development, defence and security, semiconductors, skilling, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” the MEA said.

During his meeting with Mr. Luxon, Prime Minister Modi discussed cooperation in sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education and innovation. It was the first meeting between the two leaders.

“Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom and rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education and innovation,” Modi said in a post on X.

In a statement, the MEA said that the two Prime Ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, education, dairy, agri-tech, sports, tourism, space, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

Mr. Modi also interacted with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Bongbong Marcos of Philippines and Executive chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.