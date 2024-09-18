India to have 56 new Doppler weather radars soon, says Ministry of Earth Sciences

Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M. Ravichandran revealed that the country is expected to have 56 additional Doppler weather radars in the next few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoES has also developed various Apps to bring weather forecast at the fingertips of general public and farmers in particular. The Centre is very supportive on the newly introduced Mission Mausam, he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of department of Meteorology & Oceanography, Andhra University on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Also read | Blue Economy: MoES targets doubling GDP with monsoon and deep ocean missions, says Secretary M. Ravichandran

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department MD Director General M. Mohapatra said that Mission Mausam plays a key role in providing effective solutions and better forecasting system in the country. “We are able to provide forecast before six hours in urban areas now. Rainfall rate is increasing due to climatic conditions. By next monsoon, IMD will be able to provide a village-wise weather forecast system at Gram Panchayat level”.

He also said that IMD is taking proactive measures to improve the weather observational network in the country. The rainfall monitoring stations have also been increased to around 7000 in number till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.