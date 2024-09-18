India to have 56 new Doppler weather radars soon, says Ministry of Earth Sciences

Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M. Ravichandran revealed that the country is expected to have 56 additional Doppler weather radars in the next few years.

The MoES has also developed various Apps to bring weather forecast at the fingertips of general public and farmers in particular. The Centre is very supportive on the newly introduced Mission Mausam, he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of department of Meteorology & Oceanography, Andhra University on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department MD Director General M. Mohapatra said that Mission Mausam plays a key role in providing effective solutions and better forecasting system in the country. “We are able to provide forecast before six hours in urban areas now. Rainfall rate is increasing due to climatic conditions. By next monsoon, IMD will be able to provide a village-wise weather forecast system at Gram Panchayat level”.

He also said that IMD is taking proactive measures to improve the weather observational network in the country. The rainfall monitoring stations have also been increased to around 7000 in number till date.