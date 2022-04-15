National

India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating to the nation a 200-bed K.K. Patel Mutli-speciality Hospital in Bhuj in Gujarat via video-conferencing on Friday, April 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter@narendramodi
PTI Bhuj (Gujarat) April 15, 2022 12:45 IST
Updated: April 15, 2022 12:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 15, 2022, said the country will get a record number of doctors in the next 10 years due to the central government's policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district.

Mr. Modi was speaking after dedicating to the nation a 200-bed K.K. Patel Mutli-speciality Hospital in Bhuj in Gujarat via video-conferencing. The hospital has been built by the Leuva Patel community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
India has added 30,000 MBBS seats and 24,000 PG seats in six years, PM Modi says

“The goal of having at least one medical college in every district and ensuring that medical education was in reach of everyone will result in the country getting a record numbers of doctors after 10 years,” the Prime Minister said.

Watch | Is there a crisis in the Indian medical education system?

Two decades ago Gujarat had just nine medical colleges, but the medical education scenario has improved vastly in the last 20 years, Mr. Modi said.

“Now the State has one AIIMS and over three dozen medical colleges. Earlier, only 1,000 students used to get admission in medical colleges of Gujarat, now around 6,000 students get admission in these colleges. AIIMS in Rajkot has started admitting 50 students from 2021,” Mr. Modi said.

Related Topics
medical colleges
medical service
Gujarat
ministers (government)
medical education
Read more...