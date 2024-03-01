India to emerge as global hub in semiconductor manufacturing: PM Modi

March 01, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 1, 2024, asserted that the country will emerge as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing after the Cabinet on February 29 approved the setting up of three semiconductor units in India.

"With the Cabinet approval of 3 semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission, we are further strengthening our transformative journey towards technological self-reliance. This will also ensure India emerges as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Cabinet, approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three semiconductor units will be established at Dholera in Gujarat, Morigaon in Assam, and Sanand in Gujarat.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that all three units will start construction within next 100 days and also highlighted the importance of setting up of a semiconductor unit in Assam.

“All three units will start construction within the next 100 days. Northeast will get its first semiconductor unit in Assam. Investment in the Assam unit will be 27,000 crore. Chips produced from here will be used by big automobile companies across the globe. Whenever we used to talk about investment in the North-East, the concept of technological investment was never discussed. This tradition has been changed by PM Modi,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

The Cabinet in its release also highlighted the strategic importance of these three units.

"Within a very short time, India Semiconductor Mission has achieved four big successes. With these units, the semiconductor ecosystem will get established in India. India already has deep capabilities in chip design. With these units, our country will develop capabilities in chip fabrication. Advanced packaging technologies will be indigenously developed in India with today's announcement," it said.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on December 21, 2021 with a total outlay of ₹76,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.