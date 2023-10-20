HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sikkim to declare dead 79 people missing in Himalayan lake floods

The floods triggered by torrential rain and overflow from the Lhonak Lake were among the region's worst in more than 50 years

October 20, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
A resident searches for his documents in the mud inside his house in the flood-affected area along the Teesta river in Rongpo, east Sikkim, India, on October 8.

A resident searches for his documents in the mud inside his house in the flood-affected area along the Teesta river in Rongpo, east Sikkim, India, on October 8. | Photo Credit: AP

Sikkim has begun work to designate as dead at least 79 people who went missing in floods unleashed by a Himalayan glacial lake outburst two weeks ago, a senior official said on October 20, taking the death toll in the disaster to 179.

The floods triggered by torrential rain and overflow from the Lhonak Lake were among the region's worst in more than 50 years, washing away homes and bridges in the north-eastern State.

Explained | Himachal floods: a man-made disaster? | What caused the flood in Sikkim?: Explained

The State government has begun the process for such a designation of those still missing, by seeking the federal government's permission, since the law specifies an interval of seven years before a missing person can be declared dead.

"We have not called off the rescue efforts, but after two weeks it will be a miracle (to find them)," said State official Anil Rai.

Sikkim retrieved at least 40 bodies in the flood aftermath and West Bengal 60, said officials from the two States who are working to reconcile the official toll and eliminate double counting.

Sikkim flash floods | The river runneth over

As climate change warms high mountain regions, many communities face the risk of dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Lakes holding water from melted glaciers can brim over and burst, sending torrents rushing down mountain valleys.

More than 200 such lakes now pose a high hazard to Himalayan communities in Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Pakistan, research in 2022 showed.

Related Topics

China / politics / flood / Bhutan / Nepal / natural disasters / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.