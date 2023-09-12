HamberMenu
India to consider additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles

The minister added he will make this proposal to the finance minister later in the day.

September 12, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. File

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday he plans to propose imposing an additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles.

The minister added he will make this proposal to the finance minister later in the day.

