India to consider additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles

India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday he plans to propose imposing an additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles.
The minister added he will make this proposal to the finance minister later in the day.
September 12, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI
