India to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26

November 26 has a unique historical significance as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constitution was adopted, and, thereafter, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic. The government is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’ or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion.

The President will also inaugurate a digital exhibition through video conferencing.

Here is how the day is expected to be observed in the country this year:

The Opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called by the government to commemorate the Constitution Day, as a mark of protest against the “clandestine” swearing-in of the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday in a closely guarded ceremony.

The West Bengal Assembly will hold special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday. The sessions will be addressed by Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The office of Delhi Police Commissioner has issued a circular to all district DCPs and heads of other units stating that on the occasion of ‘Constitution Day’ on November 26, the Preamble shall be read out by the Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, at 11 a.m. at Conference Hall of new police headquarters.

In an article released on Monday to mark the Constitution Day observance on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said people should protect the spirit of the Constitution in these challenging times. Independence, democracy, socialism and secularism are some of the key tenets of the Constitution. Whether the constitutional institutions are able to uphold this spirit calls for a serious thinking.

Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that ended the J&K Constitution that was in place since 1957.

“To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and sensitise people regarding the exalted values and the precepts enshrined in it, November 26 is being observed as Constitution Day. This year will mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution,” Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), J&K, Subash C. Chhibber said in an order issued by the government.