India to be free of Naxal menace by 2026; time for final assault: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister says Naxal violence is a challenge to democracy and the menace has claimed about 17,000 lives in the country

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo during an interstate anti-Naxal review meeting in Raipur on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo during an interstate anti-Naxal review meeting in Raipur on Saturday (August 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

“India will be free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026 and a strong and ruthless strategy is required for the final assault against the menace,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

The Minister stated this during a press conference in Raipur after he, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior central and police officers, reviewed the Maoist issue in the State and adjoining areas.

Also Read: In 2024, Maoists suffer severe setbacks in Chhattisgarh

Urging Naxals to shun violence, Mr. Shah announced that the Chhattisgarh Government would announce a "new look" surrender policy in 1-2 months.

"A strong and ruthless strategy is required for launching the last assault against Naxals," he said.

The Home Minister said Naxal violence is a challenge to democracy and the menace has claimed about 17,000 lives in the country. He said there was a 53% drop in Naxal incidents during 2014–24 as compared to 2004–14.

“It is time to deal the final blow to the problem of left-wing extremism with a strong strategy,” Mr. Shah said.

The Minister said the Government has been working to fill the security vacuum in LWE-hit areas, and the security personnel have undertaken operations along with development works.

He said that besides the security forces, central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have also worked to dismantle Maoist finances.

"We believe we will be able to free the country from Left Wing Extremism by March 2026," , Mr. Shah said.

Also Read: Amit Shah seeks Congress stance on NC’s resolve to restore Article 370

Asked about the now-scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister said that the provision will not be restored ever.

On the probability of starting the delayed decadal census, Mr. Shah said it would be carried out at an appropriate time.

