India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025: Amit Shah

December 09, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Dehradun

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 9 said India will become a $5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun, Mr. Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 and 2023 India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth (largest) economy in the world.”

"Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said and attributed all this to PM Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP of the world through his ‘Make in India’ programme besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world,” he said.

On G20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come.

