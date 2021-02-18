India third on list of countries with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has also seen a constant decline in the last seven days.

India is third globally, after the U.S. and the U.K., in highest cumulative vaccination numbers, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Till 8.00a.m. on Thursday, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against COVID-19 in the country has crossed 94 lakh, the ministry said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate has also seen a constant decline in the last seven days. From 1.89% on February 1, it has dropped to 1.69% on Thursday, it said.

A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8.00a.m. on February 18, as per the provisional report.

These include 61,96,641 HCWs (first dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (second dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (first dose).

The administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

As on day 33 (February 18) of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions.

Of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose.

The ministry said 58.20% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states while Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74% (54,397 doses).

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) on Thursday, the ministry said. “Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the COVID-19 active caseload,” the ministry underlined.

India's present active cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25% of the total infections with 11,987 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The distribution of new cases depicts a positive picture. Only two states have registered more than 1,000 new cases during the period, it said.

Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, it said.

These are Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh. In a span of 24 hours, only one State has recorded more than 20 deaths, the ministry said.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 75% of the new cases, 72% of new recovered cases and 55% of new deaths, it said.

According to the ministry, 85.14% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in six states.

At 4,932, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries while 3,853 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by Karnataka (537).

A total 12,881 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 86.61% of the new cases are from six states.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892 followed by Maharashtra (4,787), while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases.

Meanwhile, 101 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said, adding that five States account for 76.24% of the new deaths, it said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40) followed by Kerala (16) and Punjab (10), it said.