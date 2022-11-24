India test fires Agni-3 nuclear capable ballistic missile

November 24, 2022 05:00 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

“The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.”

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on Wednesday carried out a successful launch of Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

“The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.”

Agni series of missiles constitute the backbone of India’s nuclear weapons delivery which also includes the Prithvi short range ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. India has also completed its nuclear triad and operationalised its second strike capability, with nuclear ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant undertaking deterrence patrols.

