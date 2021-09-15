India terms UN rights chief’s remarks on Kashmir ‘unwarranted’

NEW DELHI

15 September 2021 05:10 IST

Bachelet had flagged frequent disruptions in communication

The remarks by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet on the circumstances in Kashmir are “unwarranted”, said the Indian diplomatic representative to the 48th Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ms. Bachelet had expressed her concern about the “frequent” disruptions in communication that continue to affect the Kashmir region.

“India's approach to global promotion and protection of human rights is based on our own experience as a pluralistic and inclusive society and vibrant democracy... Any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in a transparent and impartial manner, anchored in respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of States,” stated Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian response came under the “General Debate on Oral Update of the High Commissioner at the 48th Session of HRC”. It also referred to the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan that calls for urgent global attention and said, “The situation in Afghanistan continues to be of grave concern. The UNSC Resolution 2593 should guide the international community's approach to Afghanistan”.