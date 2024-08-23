ADVERTISEMENT

India takes up with Qatar issue of reported seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 04:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Two Swaroops ofGuru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the government of Qatar

PTI

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it has taken up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements.

India on Friday (August 23, 2024) said it has taken up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said the government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and the Indian embassy in Doha has kept the Sikh community in the Qatari capital abreast of the developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

India elated as Qatar releases 8 navy veterans

"It is important to note that two Swaroops ofGuru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the government of Qatar," Jaiswal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," he said.

Qatar court drops death penalty for 8 Indians

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the issue.

"One Swaroop of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect," Mr. Jaiswal said.

"We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Qatar / sikhism

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US