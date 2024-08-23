India on Friday (August 23, 2024) said it has taken up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

"We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said the government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and the Indian embassy in Doha has kept the Sikh community in the Qatari capital abreast of the developments.

"It is important to note that two Swaroops ofGuru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the government of Qatar," Jaiswal said.

"Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," he said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the issue.

"One Swaroop of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect," Mr. Jaiswal said.

"We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution," he said.