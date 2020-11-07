India takes up with Bangladesh attack on Hindus

NEW DELHI

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has taken up the issue of attack on a Hindu neighbourhood in the country where the majority community had accused members of the minority community of blasphemy. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the issue was being looked into by the Bangladesh government.

“Our High Commission is in close contact with the local authorities in Bangladesh. They have taken up this incident. We have been informed that the authorities in Bangladesh are investigating the outbreak of violence. They also remain vigilant to prevent any untoward disturbances,” said Mr. Srivastava.

The violence had broken out in Comilla in the eastern part of Bangladesh where mobs had attacked homes belonging to the minority Hindus after rumoured social media comments about the French cartoons of Prophet Mohammed became viral. The attack was filmed and was shared widely on social media platforms that added to the tension.

Bangladesh has since promised to look into the incident. Hefazat E Islam, a hardline Islamic outfit, has been agitating against the French cartoons of the Prophet which has created pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government.