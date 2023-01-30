India takes up violence by Khalistan elements and vandalisation of temple with Australia

January 30, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India has taken up last weekend’s violence involving Khalistani groups and recent vandalisation of a prominent temple in Melbourne, with the Australian authorities. High Commissioner of India Manpreet Vohra said the attacks by supporters of the Khalistan movement is detrimental to peace.

“It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria @DanielAndrewsMP today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony,” said Mr. Vohra in a social media message after meeting Daniel Andrews, Premier of the Province of Victoria.

The meeting was prompted against the backdrop of the vandalisation of the Swaminarayan temple on January 12 in which anti-India graffiti were left at the entrance of the temple premises. Following the incident, the temple authorities had called for calm and unity among the multicultural society of Australia.

India slams vandalisation of three Hindu temples in Australia and glorification of anti-India terrorists

“Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community’s concerns over recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne,” said Mr. Vohra.

The incidents have come even as both sides appear poised to intensify bilateral ties with an India-visit by Prime Minister Albanese next March. India and Australia have sealed the ECTA, Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, a pact that came into force on December 29, 2022.