India takes on Pakistan at U.N. Human Rights Council

“It’s home and patron to largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities”

India on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council and said the recent release of Al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is a “clear example” of the connection between the Pakistani state and terrorists. Responding to the comments of Pakistan and Turkey on Kashmir and other issues, the Indian diplomatic team said the government of India is “fully cognizant” of its human rights obligations.

“Pakistan has been the home and patron to the largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals in the world. ...The recent acquittal of Omar Saeed Sheikh, al-Qaeda terrorist and murderer of American journalist Daniel Pearl by the Pakistani Supreme Court, is a clear example of the Pakistani establishment’s nexus with such entities and, as the U.S. Secretary of State said, ‘It is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere’,” said diplomat Seema Pujani after the Pakistani delegation raised the Kashmir issue and described the situation in the Valley as ‘grave’.

The Indian delegation raised religious, sectarian and regional discrimination in Pakistan and said, “The condition of women belonging to minority communities notably Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians remains deplorable.

“Shias, Hazaras and Ahmadiya communities have continued to face persecution, state-condoned violence and discrimination,” said the official who also highlighted political repression in Balochistan.

Turkey-Cyprus dispute

India also hit out at Turkey and said the country had “trampled upon” its own civil society. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had raised the situation in Kashmir and called upon India to resolve the dispute as per the UNSC Resolutions. In response India hinted at the Turkey-Cyprus dispute and said, “As far as the subject of UN Resolution is concerned, we would advise Turkey to practise what it preaches by first implementing those UN Resolutions that apply to it.”