India suspends visa services for Canadians till further notice

September 21, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

India on September 21, 2023 "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.

Also read: India issues tit-for-tat travel advisory for Canada

Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.

A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been "suspended till further notice".

